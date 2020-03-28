Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darryl Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darryl Wilson, 57, beloved father and grandfather passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Central, LA and a member of Local 623 Ironworker Union in Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Bobbye Wilson and his brother Dan Wilson. He is survived by his loving daughters Anna and Katherine (Katie) Wilson, his son Bryan K. Rutledge and his three grandchildren Nicholas, Brailey, and Alice. Darryl will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his passion for farming and his love of cooking for family and friends. He was a good man and will be missed beyond measure. Darryl Wilson, 57, beloved father and grandfather passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Central, LA and a member of Local 623 Ironworker Union in Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Bobbye Wilson and his brother Dan Wilson. He is survived by his loving daughters Anna and Katherine (Katie) Wilson, his son Bryan K. Rutledge and his three grandchildren Nicholas, Brailey, and Alice. Darryl will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his passion for farming and his love of cooking for family and friends. He was a good man and will be missed beyond measure. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close