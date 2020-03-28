Darryl Wilson, 57, beloved father and grandfather passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Central, LA and a member of Local 623 Ironworker Union in Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Bobbye Wilson and his brother Dan Wilson. He is survived by his loving daughters Anna and Katherine (Katie) Wilson, his son Bryan K. Rutledge and his three grandchildren Nicholas, Brailey, and Alice. Darryl will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his passion for farming and his love of cooking for family and friends. He was a good man and will be missed beyond measure.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020