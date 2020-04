Darthy June Strittman Robinson, 78, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. She retired after many years of service as a teacher at Denham Springs Junior High School. She also enjoyed sewing in her spare time. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James "J.D.' and Denise Robinson; grandson and wife, Derek and Caitlyn Ray; great-grandchildren, Jaxin, Maddox, and Kinzley, and one more lovingly expected in September; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Alan "Bud" Cupit; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Robinson; parents, James and Myrtis Strittman; and sister, Carma Jean Strittman. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gray's Creek Baptist Church where she loved to worship. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.