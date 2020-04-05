Darthy June Strittman Robinson, 78, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. She retired after many years of service as a teacher at Denham Springs Junior High School. She also enjoyed sewing in her spare time. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James "J.D.' and Denise Robinson; grandson and wife, Derek and Caitlyn Ray; great-grandchildren, Jaxin, Maddox, and Kinzley, and one more lovingly expected in September; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Alan "Bud" Cupit; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Robinson; parents, James and Myrtis Strittman; and sister, Carma Jean Strittman. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gray's Creek Baptist Church where she loved to worship. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020