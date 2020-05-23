Daryl Wayne Rogers passed away peacefully at his home in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Daryl was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 21, 1946, where he lived and worked until a few years ago, when he and his life partner, Gary William McDaniel, moved to Jackson. They were in the midst of renovating a house in Baton Rouge, with plans of coming home to Louisiana when Daryl was called to his heavenly home instead. Daryl was inspired by beauty, and established two successful careers in his life devoted to it. He spent his early years as an accomplished hair stylist and co-owner of the popular hair salon, Daryl & Darrell. He then turned his eye for design to interiors, and he and Gary founded the interior design firm of Rogers & McDaniel, and established related interior furnishing stores of the same name. His list of clients is impressive, but not nearly as impressive as Daryl's impeccable taste and natural eye for beauty. Daryl was preceded in death by his mother, Aline Truxillo Rogers, and his father, Lonnie Rogers, Sr., as well as his maternal grandmother, Annette Aucoin Truxillo, with whom he was very close. He was also preceded in death by his dear niece, Tara Rogers of Oscar, LA, who was taken from their family far too young. He is survived by his life partner, Gary William McDaniel, currently of Jackson, two brothers, Lonnie Rogers, Jr. and wife Janice, of Oscar, LA, Glyn Rogers and wife Wendy, of Opelousas, LA, a sister, Sherry Rogers Jessen of Scott, LA, a step-brother Larry Dale Rogers of Baton Rouge, and two aunts, Lois Dedon and Betty Truxillo, both of Baton Rouge. Daryl is also survived by numerous dear cousins, as well as many nieces and nephews, and was especially close to Jo Ann Slaydon and Brenda Truxillo, who were more like sisters to Daryl than cousins. Finally, he is survived by a multitude of devoted friends that he made along his long and fruitful journey. Daryl would certainly insist that you know that he is survived by his beloved dogs, Sister and Honey. Daryl's family would like to thank the healthcare professionals who cared for him with warmth and caring during his illness. In lieu of flowers or charitable donations, Daryl would like friends to remember him by performing an unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need. A memorial service and celebration of Daryl's wonderful life will be held at some time in the near future when it is again safe to congregate. Until then, God speed, dear friend.

