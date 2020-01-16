Daryl Wayne David, a native of Erwinville, and a resident of Livonia, he passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 58. He was a Quality Control Manager at Turner Industries. He is survived by his wife Aline Crochet David; mother, Marilyn David; daughter, Danielle David Stacey and husband Kevin; son, Layne David and wife Taylor; sister, Dina Tunstall and husband Chris; brother, John Keith David and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Kate and Jackson Stacey and Rhett David. He is preceded in death by his father, Emile David, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Edward John Adams Sr. and Annette Boudreaux Adams; paternal grandparents, Emile David Sr. and Beulah Jarreau David. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Tommy Boudreaux, Randy Jarreau, Aaron David, David "Dukie" Jarreau, Devon Tunstall, Dustin Tunstall, Allen Henry, Joey Dauzat and Glynn LeJeune.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020