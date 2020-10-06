Daryl Wayne "Duane" Whitty, Jr., 64, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Duane was a 1973 graduate of Central High School and attended LSU. He was an avid LSU fan and Harley Davidson enthusiast. One of his favorite passions was coaching his grandson, Kaden Thibodeaux. It would be one of his biggest regrets, not being able to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Duane is survived by "Daddy's Little Girl", Taylor Whitty; two grandchildren, Kaden and Bree; mother, Stephanie Whitty; two brothers, Rhett (Lynn) Whitty and Lance Whitty; sister, Inger Nolan; fiancée, Tammy Smith and numerous family, friends and his dog, Ryder. He was preceded in death by his father, Daryl Wayne Whitty, Sr. and brother-in-law, Jim Nolan. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70815. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to: Catholic High School-855 Hearthstone Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70806 in honor of Kaden Thibodeaux's grandfather, Daryl Wayne "Duane" Whitty, Jr.

