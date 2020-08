Or Copy this URL to Share

Celebration of Life Services for Dasie L. Johnson will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd. Viewing will begin at 9 to 11 a.m. Final resting place has been prepared at Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

