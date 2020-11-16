"Honor her for all that her hands have done" Proverbs 31:31. Daudrelle Marie DeLaune "Dottie" Ewing. Dottie, 76 at the time of her death, died at her home November 30, 2019 surrounded with love by all five of her children and her twin sister. She was born May 4, 1943, in New Roads, Louisiana, the daughter of Ira Mae Cooper Lambdin and Alfred Zepherin DeLaune. Dottie grew up in Batchelor, Louisiana and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph "Jay" Barr Ewing III. They were one month shy of celebrating 49 years of marriage until Jay's untimely death February 20, 2010. Dottie is survived by her five children and their spouses: Tawney Louise Burke (Dan) of Palm Bay, FL; Lisa Annette Duncan (Vince) of Highland, AR; Ashley Marie Ewing-Hunter (Rand) of Indian Shores, FL; Joseph "Joby" Barr Ewing IV of Melbourne, FL and Clara Michelle Ewing of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; four grandsons, Kyle Brandon Engle (Sabrina), Ryan Jay Engle, Jarod Parker Duncan, and Zachary Ehtan Duncan; two great grandsons, Oliver Elvis Engle and Zeppelin Otto Engle; two sisters Doris DeLaune Benton and Barbara "Bobbie" DeLaune Jones; and many brothers and sisters-n-law, and nieces and nephews. Dottie was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, and had a life lived simply and with great zest. She proved you don't need to pursue some great calling beyond loving the people around you to make a sizable impact. There was nothing more important to Dottie than her family. Her greatest source of pride and joy was the family that she and Jay raised together. Spending time with her children and their families was her favorite pastime. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St Stephen's Episcopal Church, Innis, LA. If you choose to attend, please wear a mask and social distance.

