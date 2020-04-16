Dave W. Browning
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dave Wilson Browning, age 62, after a long struggle with health issues went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a graduate of Central High School and then went on to graduate from LSU. Dave is survived by his wife, Beate Browning; daughter, Eliora Browning; mother, Charlotte Devilla Browning; two sisters, Cheryl Collins and husband Sonny; Stacy Easley and husband Steve; two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Browning, Jr.. Dave was a talented musician and song writer. He wrote several Christian songs, most notably "Take Me In", which has been recorded by many Christian artists. Dave loved the Lord and hoped that all who knew him would celebrate his life. Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved