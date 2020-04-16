Dave Wilson Browning, age 62, after a long struggle with health issues went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a graduate of Central High School and then went on to graduate from LSU. Dave is survived by his wife, Beate Browning; daughter, Eliora Browning; mother, Charlotte Devilla Browning; two sisters, Cheryl Collins and husband Sonny; Stacy Easley and husband Steve; two nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Browning, Jr.. Dave was a talented musician and song writer. He wrote several Christian songs, most notably "Take Me In", which has been recorded by many Christian artists. Dave loved the Lord and hoped that all who knew him would celebrate his life. Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.