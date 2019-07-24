Dave Wilson, 78, a native and resident of Clinton, La., made his transition on his birthday, July 18th. Visitation will be Friday, July 26th from 10am until religious services at 11am at Galilee Baptist Church in Wilson. Interment in church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, six daughters, Janet Wilson, Cassandra Wilson, Clinton, La., Sabrina Wilson, Trenton, New Jersey, Cyrstal Wilson, Cynthia Loyell, Clinton, La, and Katina Wilson, Clinton, La.. One brother, MacArthur Wilson, San Francisco, Ca. Seven grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 26, 2019