David Alan Lowe, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 52. He loved music and singing and was quite talented. David is survived by his daughters, Sayde A. Lowe (Houston, TX), Megan N. Lowe (Baton Rouge), and Dayna E. Lowe (Baton Rouge); son, Dalton J. Lowe (Baton Rouge); brothers, Doug and Denise Lowe (Crystal Springs, MS) and Scott and Beth Lowe (St. Francisville, LA); sisters, Susan and Eric Courville (Gonzales, LA), Lauren and Grailand Hall (Ethel, LA), Sarah Lowe (New Orleans, LA); father, Ed and Sheila Lowe (Ethel); aunt, Linda Nugent (Baton Rouge); two grandchildren, Drew and Vera; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharilyn Sue Nugent; maternal grandparents, Jake and Margie Nugent; paternal grandparents, Emmett and Florence Asbury and George and Betty Lowe. The family would like to thank The Crossing at Clarity Hospice and Lauren Edwards, PA, for their tender care of David during their time of need. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.

