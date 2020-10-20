David Albert Cassity, Jr., age 51, died October 16, 2020, at his residence in Baton Rouge of natural causes. He was a native of Saint Francisville, Louisiana. David was preceded in death by his father, David Albert Cassity, Sr, and his grandparents Mumford and Lucille Leake and Henry and Irene Cassity. He is survived by his mother, Lucie Leake Cassity; his brother John Leake Cassity and his children John and Mary Melton; his sister Anne Perkins Cassity; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. David grew up in Saint Francisville where he graduated from West Feliciana High School. He graduated from Louisiana Tech in Ruston, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. David loved watching sports, especially football and basketball. A friend described him so well. "Everyone knew and loved him. He was never mean-spirited and forever generous. I introduced my greatest passion, music, to this gentle giant about 35 years ago and it took us all over the country. He embraced great music and studied it." David will be buried October 21 at a graveside service at Grace Episcopal Cemetery in Saint Francisville with family attending. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Epilepsy Foundation Louisiana or the charity of your choice
.