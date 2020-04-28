David Allen "Doodie" Rhodes, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was 27, a native of Belle Rose, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. "Doodie", as he was affectionately called, was a 2010 graduate of Assumption High School and employed as a Deckhand by ACBL Barge Line LLC. He was a member of The Progressive Church in Marrero, La Pastored by Sterling Mealancon, Lady Antionette Mealancon. A Graveside service will be on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at McDonough Cemetery in Gretna, LA. A memorial Service in honor of Doodie will be held at a later date. He is survived by his parents, David Rhodes, Sr., the late Larry Nevels and Elder Doreen Williams Nevels; his siblings, Ashley Brumfield (Tinch Jr.), Amber Rhodes and LisaMarie Nevels; his extended siblings, Karnisha Williams, Venessa (Frederick) Chambers, Enrique( LaQuisha) Johnson, Toya Veal and Tunisiana (Reginald, Jr.) Berry; God parents, Lloyd Sheffie, Genevie Andrew, Jimmy Harrison Jr. and Ashley Brumfield; Godchildren, John Valentine, Tramaya Blain, Trent Allen and Tyren Allen Brumfield; best friend, Brychanna Jarvis; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Doodie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents , Gustave and Beverly Sheffie Rhodes, maternal grandparents, Lawrence Williams Sr. and Heriesa Hills Williams. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.