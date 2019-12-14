David Alston Dumas, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was 61 years old. He will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. David enjoyed many sports but was an exceptional golfer. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Beverly Dumas; two daughters, Danell Murray and husband Jason, Melissa DuBois and husband Adam; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Trent, Barrett, Ainsley; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Dana Burns and husband Marion, Susan Dumas and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Donations can be made in David's memory to the Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, 550 Lobell Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. David was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Betty Dumas and his brother, Barry Dumas. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019