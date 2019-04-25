A Memorial Mass for David Andre "Uncle Fats" Nevels, will be 11 am Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle St. Baton Rouge; Rev. Edward Chiffriller, S.S.J. officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, rosary 10 am with Ladies Auxiliary Counsel, following a ceremony with Knights Peter Clavar Counsel 12. Andre was born on September 26, 1952 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on April 14, 2019 at the age of 66 years. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, owner of Andre's Carpentry; member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, served as Grand Knight of Peter Clavar Counsel 12 until 2018; attended St. Francis Xavier School, Capital Senior High School and Morgan State University. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and working for the church and school. He was an avid football fan of Capital Sr High and LSU Tigers. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Benedict and Estelle Rita Stewart Nevels; grandparents, Morris and Inez Patterson Stewart, and Albert and Mable Lyons Nevels; niece, Jennifer Inez Brown. He is survived by his wife, Belinda Guillard Nevels; children, Kerrell Lynette Nevels (Paula), Kristin N. Clarkson (Gianai), Devin Ray Nevels, Tiffany and Andrew Guillard; sister, Jacqueline N. Brown (C. Jessie); grandchildren, Delashia and Te-Anna Nevels, Hugeston Jenkins, Andrea and Amari Guillard; niece, Jessica Jennine Brown; (Jormond)great nephews, Jaydon Andre and Jayce Andre Roy; also survived by cousins, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please give to St. Francis Xavier School or Knights of Peter Clavar Counsel 12 Scholarship fund in memory of Andre. Services with Church Funeral Services and Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019