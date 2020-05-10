To know him was to love him. And if he loved you, he loved you hard. His heart was as good as gold. Being around him and his sense of humor brought joy to all who knew him His life was a blessing to everyone who knew him and his death a true tragedy. Taken way too soon. David Arland Pellegrin Jr. (DJ) passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. DJ was born on March 29, 1981 in Baton Rouge. He resided in Magnolia, MS. DJ worked construction, and when he wasn't working he was practicing his artistic abilities. He is survived by his mother and step father Laney and Leonard Efferson, his father and step mother David Sr. and Kathy Pellegrin, his two sons David Arland and Tye Michael, a daughter Alexie Leigh, his fiancée Brandi Evans, his grandfather Eugene Pellegrin, five brothers- Brandon, Jacob, Chris, David, and Josiah, two sisters- Angie and Shayna, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services for D.J. are Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Revival Temple Church in Walker, La. Visitation for family from 9-10, friends 10-11 with services at 11.

