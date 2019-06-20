David Barry Clement, 68, of Denham Springs, La. passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019 peacefully at his home. Barry was unmarried however is survived by his daughter Julie Raxsdale, husband John, grandchildren Christopher and Courtney, siblings Joel Clement, Marshall Clement, and Dana Clement Booth. Barry served 10 years with the United States Marine Corp and thirty-plus years with Bellsouth/ATT as a lineman during his life journey. Barry enjoyed music, dancing, camping, photography, E-Commerce, and most of all hiking. Two years ago, Barry found out he had a daughter which brought him back to the area where his life began allowing him precious time getting to know his new found family. Barry will be missed but remembered forever by all who loved him. Drink lots of water on your final hike Barry! P.S. We will sign for you while you are gone. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM until a celebration of life at 4:00 PM. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019