Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bruce "Dave" Mac Nealy. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. David "Dave" Bruce Mac Nealy, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born September 26, 1949 in Cambridge, Ohio. Mr. David served in the Marines for 25 years and retired as 1st Sgt. He loved his job as a funeral director, embalmer and crematory operator for Welsh and Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA. He has served our community for over 27 years helping families during difficult times. His coworkers will remember him as a hard worker that loved coming to work every day and honored the families he helped. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Brenda Mac Nealy; son, Zachary Mac Nealy and wife Jennifer; daughter, Mackenzie ElMasri; two grandsons that he adored, Bryce and Dawson. Preceded in death are his parents, Raymond and Minnie Mac Nealy and daughter Zoe Anne Mac Nealy. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Visitation will resume, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00am until service time of 12:00pm. Interment will immediately follow with full Military Honors at the LA National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Everett Rabalais, Marvin Schaffer, Wedge Barthe, Diane "Dee Dee" Mitchell, Gerald Musacchia and Zachary Mac Nealy. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bryce and Dawson. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mr. David's name to the Baton Rouge Autism Foundation. Mr. David "Dave" Bruce Mac Nealy, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born September 26, 1949 in Cambridge, Ohio. Mr. David served in the Marines for 25 years and retired as 1st Sgt. He loved his job as a funeral director, embalmer and crematory operator for Welsh and Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA. He has served our community for over 27 years helping families during difficult times. His coworkers will remember him as a hard worker that loved coming to work every day and honored the families he helped. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Brenda Mac Nealy; son, Zachary Mac Nealy and wife Jennifer; daughter, Mackenzie ElMasri; two grandsons that he adored, Bryce and Dawson. Preceded in death are his parents, Raymond and Minnie Mac Nealy and daughter Zoe Anne Mac Nealy. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Visitation will resume, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00am until service time of 12:00pm. Interment will immediately follow with full Military Honors at the LA National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Everett Rabalais, Marvin Schaffer, Wedge Barthe, Diane "Dee Dee" Mitchell, Gerald Musacchia and Zachary Mac Nealy. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bryce and Dawson. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mr. David's name to the Baton Rouge Autism Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close