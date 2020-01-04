David Burke, 86, passed away December 25, 2019 in Baton Rouge. David is survived by his son and daughter-in-law John and Tane Burke and his grandson and granddaughter Cameron and Caitlin Burke of Baton Rouge. He's preceded in death by his wife Sharon Burke. David was born in Far Rockaway, NY to Henry and Tessie Burke. At age 8, the family moved to Los Angeles, where he would spend his next 62 years. In 2003, David moved to Baton Rouge to be closer to his only child and grandkids. David served his country as a lieutenant in the Navy from 1956-1960. He spent his work career in medical equipment sales. David had a big personality and never met a stranger. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be missed deeply by many. David will be laid to rest with his wife Sharon at Oakwood Cemetery in Chatsworth, CA at a later date. Locally, Ascension Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020