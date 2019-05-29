Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Charles York. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"A generous man will prosper; he who refreshes others will himself be refreshed" (Prov. 11:25). David York lived these words. He was a good man. David was born to Em Griggs York and Zeb York III, Oct. 20, 1947. He passed away peacefully, May 22 in Horton, Ala. after a lengthy illness. David served in the Vietnam War. He grew up in Zachary, La. spending many summers on his grandfather York's farm. He always wanted to be a farmer. He mastered carpentry, farming, was a scholar of the Bible with a love for the outdoors of hunting and fishing. Whatever the task, David mostly enjoyed sharing that love with others. David is survived by a daughter, Tonya Sue Peterson/husband James; grandchildren Brittney Cole, James Peterson Jr., & Coleton Peterson; siblings Zeb York IV/wife Judy, Nell Rose Simon/husband Wallace; Louise Deloach/husband James; lifelong friend Ronald Gremillion. David is preceded in death by son David McCray York; his parents Zeb & Em York; brother Cinclair York. David was laid to rest in Horton, Ala with full military honors, May 25. The family extends special gratitude for the love and care given David these past 9 years by Randy and Kathryn Helms. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 30, 2019

