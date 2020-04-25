David Christopher Brown
1936 - 2020
David Christopher Brown passed away at his home in Plaquemine on Thursday, April 24, 2020, at the of age 83, surrounded by his loving family. He was an Army veteran. David was a retired insulator installer from Asbestos local # 53, he went back to work and retired again from the West Baton Rouge School Board as a custodian. Private graveside services will be at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine Genusa Brown; their four sons, David C. Brown, Jr. and wife Lori, Lonnie R. Brown, Sr., Kelly L. Brown and wife Samantha, and Kerry Brown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents, David R. and Mary Alice Himel Brown; infant sister; her twin brother, John A. Brown and another brother, Jerry Brown. David was an avid fisherman. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
