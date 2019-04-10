Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Doyle Jr.. View Sign

David Doyle, Jr. was born on June 11, 1949, in New Orleans, Louisiana. A native of Port Allen, LA, David was a resident of Plano, TX. He transitioned to eternity with his Lord and Savior on April 5, 2019, in Plano, Texas, at age 69. Those left to cherish precious memories include his wife of almost 41 years, Carolyn; daughter, Crystil Doyle, of Houston, TX; siblings: brother, Robert Doyle, sister, Cynthia Doyle-Lewis (Charles), sister, Sharon Doyle, and sister, Marlene Doyle - all of Port Allen, LA; uncle, Ellis Ray Doyle (Elaine), of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Paul UMC, 1816 Routh Street, Dallas, TX 75201. A visitation will be held at 9 am prior to the 10 am service.

