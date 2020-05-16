Dr. David E. Gaudin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. David E. Gaudin, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and longtime resident of Hammond, Louisiana, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 10 at the age of 67 after a long battle with Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia. He is survived by his wife Beth, son Scott (Kay), grandson Wills, daughter April Braun (Andreas), grandsons Zachary, Patrick, Kaleb, granddaughter Julie, son Stuart granddaughter Abigail. He was preceded in death by his parents Geraldine and Alvin J. Gaudin and his brother Alvin Wayne Gaudin. Dr. Gaudin was a proud alumnus of LSU and LSU Medical School in New Orleans. He was the first person with physical disabilities to be accepted into LSU Medical School. He founded Internal Medical Clinic of Tangipahoa in 1980 and spent nearly 30 years caring for patients in his community. Dr. Gaudin served as interim team physician of the New Orleans Saints during the 1985 season while the Saints trained in Hammond. He was proud to serve as team doctor to SLU Athletics for 17 years. As well as teaching Pathophysiology to Athletic Trainers, Dr. Gaudin was also responsible for helping to establish one of the states first nationally recognized certified Athletic Trainer Collegiate curriculums at SLU. In 1995, Dr. Gaudin became the first recipient of the Jim Finks award For Outstanding Contributions to Sports Medicine. In December 2004, Golf Digest interviewed and published an article of him playing his beloved game of golf. In 2008, he was inducted into the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame. He dearly loved his wife, family, caring for his patients, cheering on his beloved LSU Tigers, the game of golf and spending time on the water in Destin, FL. He overcame a lifelong physical handicap to achieve a great many things which served as an inspiration to countless individuals throughout his life. His loss has prompted those whose lives he impacted to share such kinds words with his family already: Role model and genuinely a good person; Compassionate, Great teacher, Special man with a big heart; So special to so many people; Great man and Doctor; He was more than my Doctor, he was a friend too; I'm better for having known him, as so many people are. To say that we are blessed to have had this amazing man in our lives is an enormous understatement. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond on Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am until service at 1:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Service
01:00 PM
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved