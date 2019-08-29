The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
1947 - 2019
David E. Gerald, Jr. Obituary
David E. Gerald, Jr., a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, died August 27, 2019. During the darkest times after entering the hospital he remained kind with a cheerful attitude. Born to Inez Mayeaux Gerald and David E. Gerald, Sr., on December 8, 1947, he died at the age of 71. He was a proud and devoted father to his two sons. During his younger life he married Barbara Bergeron and they had one child, David E. Gerald, III. Later, he married Linda Brown and had one child, Rev. Kerry Lex Gerald. David was devoted to his grandchildren, Mikayla Renee, Austin Glenn and Ethan Lex Gerald. As a graduate of Istrouma, 1965, he defended our country as an Army Sergeant First Class officer in the Vietnam War. David enjoyed fishing, cooking for large parties, being with family, friends and helping anyone that needed assistance. He opened an electrical contracting business in 1979 and remained successful, active and busy until his death. He took satisfaction in everything he did especially with the family business with his wife, children and grandchildren working with him throughout the years. A member of St. Alphonsus Ligeroi and American Legion, and NRA. David is survived by wife of 46 years, Linda B. Gerald, sons David E. Gerald, III and Rev. Kerry Lex Gerald, brothers are Thomas Wayne Gerald (Mamie), Barry Michael Gerald (Margo) and one sister Ginger Gayle Scott (Jim). Grandchildren Mikayla, Austin and Ethan. Nieces and nephews Patricia Chenevert, Shane Baumann, Russell Marino, Myers Namie, Janai Sharkey, Michelle Cornett, Amanda Juneau, Angela Rice and London Gill and numerous great nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Austin Gerald, Ethan Gerald, Garry Schenk, Jonathan Reese, Michael Fontenot and Michael Vyvial. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Gerald, Michael Gerald, Frank E. Lamb and Frank Rice. Visitation begins at 12 noon on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA with service at 2 PM officiated by Permanent Deacon George Hooper, St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
