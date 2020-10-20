David Earl Starkey passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Pumpkin Center at the age of 69. He was retired from Carpenter's Local #1846 out of New Orleans. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Oak Meadows Cemetery, 42184 Oscar Starkey Lane, Hammond, LA 70403 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the cemetery. He is survived by his wife Vicki Sticker Starkey; daughters and sons-in-law, Debby and Wayne DiMarco, Tannis Starkey and Albert Hohensee and Brenda and Keith Story; brothers, Ken and Marty Starkey; mother, Emma Rogers Starkey; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father Gardener Starkey; 3 brothers, Randy, Darrell and Bruce Starkey; 3 grandsons. Church Funeral Services in Walker 225-644-9683 is in charge of arrangements.

