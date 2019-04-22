David Footman Thornton, age 76 of Kentwood passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1942, to Bernace Footman and Lou Ethel Grace Thornton. David enjoyed life and loved woodworking, gardening and fishing, but he especially loved spending time with family. David is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Norvie Hill Thornton, his sons, Timothy Wayne Thornton and his wife Jennifer, Bernace Thornton and his wife Krista and David Thornton and his wife Angie, his daughters, Roxann Dyess and her husband Mark and Robin Aiken and her husband Jeff, his grandchildren, Nicole, Travis, Zach, Tyler, Ashly, Whitney, Ryan, Tiffany, Shelby, Hailey, Sarah, Kara, Dustin, Kristia, Hannah, Bradyn, Blake and Sherae, numerous great grandchildren, his sisters, Nelda Runnells and Phyllis Thornton, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Bernace Footman and Lou Ethel Grace Thornton, his brothers, Walter Thornton and Jerry Thornton and his sister, Joyce Blahut. A Visitation for David will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating David's Life will immediately follow visitation at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Mark Dunn will officiate and special music by Tim and Missy Kinchen. Interment will follow at Carter Cemetery in Springfield. David's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019