David "PaPa" Fountain age 75, native of Ethel, LA and long time resident of the Baton Rouge area, passed away at his residence Friday, April 19, 2019. A Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Conway L. Knighten, officiating. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019