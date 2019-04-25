David "PaPa" Fountain

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to the family for your loss. May the..."
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles Mackey Funeral Home
1576 Robin St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Baptist Church
1252 N. Acadian Thruway
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Baptist Church
1252 N. Acadian Thruway
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David "PaPa" Fountain age 75, native of Ethel, LA and long time resident of the Baton Rouge area, passed away at his residence Friday, April 19, 2019. A Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Conway L. Knighten, officiating. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.