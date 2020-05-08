David Francis Boudreaux, 73, passed from this life and entered into his heavenly home on May 5, 2020, at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. David was born in Houma, Louisiana, on June 21, 1946, to Henry and Hallie (Pye) Boudreaux. David enlisted in the Navy in 1966 and served as USN Petty Officer where he received numerous commendations and medals, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal (First Award), Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Achievement Medal and National Defense Service Medal; David re-enlisted in 1968 and served on the USS Little Rock as a Gunners Mate while stationed in Italy until he was honorably discharged in 1974 and then remained in the U. S. Naval Reserve until 1978. David is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Hallie (Pye) Boudreaux. David is survived by his wife of 8 wonderful years, Mary Bellelo Boudreaux; two sisters, Patricia Thibodeaux of Chauvin, La. and Darlene Pellegrin of Houma, La.; one brother, Stephen Boudreaux of Houma, La.; a stepson, Blaine Carruth; and numerous nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Babin, Vicky Collins, Patrick Pellegrin, II, Chad Boudreaux, Tod Thibodeaux, Craig Thibodeaux, Sonya (Huey) Clement, Vanessa (Charles) Shaffer, Bryan Keith (Jan) Bellelo, Leticia (Chris) Hartman, Deirdre (James) Burroughs, Nathalie (John) Page, and Eliska (Jamey) Crow. David graduated from Terrebonne High School and attended Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. David was a faithful Catholic, with a close devoutness to St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church where he served his community as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Altar Server. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus; VFW; and American Legion (Post 38) where he held the title of Chaplin. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Gerald P. Miletello and his staff, along with a thank you to his special angel caregiver, Vanessa Shaffer. Services are private at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

