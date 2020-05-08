David Francis Boudreaux
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Francis Boudreaux, 73, passed from this life and entered into his heavenly home on May 5, 2020, at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. David was born in Houma, Louisiana, on June 21, 1946, to Henry and Hallie (Pye) Boudreaux. David enlisted in the Navy in 1966 and served as USN Petty Officer where he received numerous commendations and medals, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal (First Award), Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Achievement Medal and National Defense Service Medal; David re-enlisted in 1968 and served on the USS Little Rock as a Gunners Mate while stationed in Italy until he was honorably discharged in 1974 and then remained in the U. S. Naval Reserve until 1978. David is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Hallie (Pye) Boudreaux. David is survived by his wife of 8 wonderful years, Mary Bellelo Boudreaux; two sisters, Patricia Thibodeaux of Chauvin, La. and Darlene Pellegrin of Houma, La.; one brother, Stephen Boudreaux of Houma, La.; a stepson, Blaine Carruth; and numerous nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Babin, Vicky Collins, Patrick Pellegrin, II, Chad Boudreaux, Tod Thibodeaux, Craig Thibodeaux, Sonya (Huey) Clement, Vanessa (Charles) Shaffer, Bryan Keith (Jan) Bellelo, Leticia (Chris) Hartman, Deirdre (James) Burroughs, Nathalie (John) Page, and Eliska (Jamey) Crow. David graduated from Terrebonne High School and attended Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. David was a faithful Catholic, with a close devoutness to St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church where he served his community as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Altar Server. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus; VFW; and American Legion (Post 38) where he held the title of Chaplin. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Gerald P. Miletello and his staff, along with a thank you to his special angel caregiver, Vanessa Shaffer. Services are private at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved