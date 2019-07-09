Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Gerard Boudreaux. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Istrouma Baptist Church 10500 Sam Rushing Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 7:00 PM Istrouma Baptist Church 10500 Sam Rushing Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Gerard Boudreaux, age 59, resident of Greenwell Springs, passed into God's heavenly kingdom on July 1, 2019. Born September 10, 1959, in Opelousas, LA, David graduated from Opelousas High School in 1977 and completed HVAC training at TH Harris Vo-Tech. Following further education at Baton Rouge Community College and several years working in maintenance with the City of Baton Rouge, David operated his own business, Boudreaux Heating and Air, from 1995 to 2004, providing service, sales and installation of equipment. He transitioned to Acme Refrigeration where he worked for 10 years, becoming a master at training contractors on residential and commercial applications. He was later employed with Solar Supply in Gonzales, Martello's AC, B&D Heating & Air in Baton Rouge, and, at the time of his death, Corporate Mechanical Contractors. His favorite role was teaching at Remington and Virginia Colleges, where he was elated to pass on his experience to a new generation, and he took great pride in being able to help them develop skills that would lead them to future employment opportunities. Aside from his successful career in A/C work, his love for big boy toys (Corvette, boat, motorcycle, & ATV), and being an avid Saints fan, David's greatest joy and talent was making music, ranging from keyboard, bass guitar, and vocals, to his first love, the drums. Through the years, he and friends formed bands playing for fun and also for hire in numerous clubs in the greater Baton Rouge area. David had a quick wit, loved to make us laugh, and attracted a circle of friends around him wherever he spent any time. He had no children, but dearly loved his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew. He is survived by 3 siblings: Harry (Mary Jane) of Baton Rouge, Dennis of Baton Rouge, and Kay Boudreaux Zaunbrecher of Lafayette. 