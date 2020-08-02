David H. Boyes passed away on July 25th, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a native of Richmond, Va., but was reared in Fort Madison, Iowa and a long term resident of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. La. He was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. A private family memorial service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park at a later date. He received a BA degree from the University of Iowa and served in the United States Navy during the 1950s. He was preceded in death by his parents, George William Boyes and Martha Benlow Boyes, a sister Betty Boyes, and his wife of 38 years Mary Smith Boyes. He is survived by a step-daughter, Topper Johnson Coburn and husband C.D., grand daughter Genia Hudnall and husband Mike, grand son Brad Johnson and wife Amy, and six great grand children Matthew, Mason, and Mary Paige Hudnall, Cooper, Brady, and Camille Johnson. After retiring from a career in sales, he became involved in the Senior Olympics Organization competing in weight lifting events and won numerous first place medals in Baton Rouge and in Louisiana and in other Southwestern state events. He was a generous and caring individual who will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

