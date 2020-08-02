1/
David H. Boyes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David H. Boyes passed away on July 25th, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a native of Richmond, Va., but was reared in Fort Madison, Iowa and a long term resident of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. La. He was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. A private family memorial service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park at a later date. He received a BA degree from the University of Iowa and served in the United States Navy during the 1950s. He was preceded in death by his parents, George William Boyes and Martha Benlow Boyes, a sister Betty Boyes, and his wife of 38 years Mary Smith Boyes. He is survived by a step-daughter, Topper Johnson Coburn and husband C.D., grand daughter Genia Hudnall and husband Mike, grand son Brad Johnson and wife Amy, and six great grand children Matthew, Mason, and Mary Paige Hudnall, Cooper, Brady, and Camille Johnson. After retiring from a career in sales, he became involved in the Senior Olympics Organization competing in weight lifting events and won numerous first place medals in Baton Rouge and in Louisiana and in other Southwestern state events. He was a generous and caring individual who will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved