...In many a strife we fought for life and never lost our nerve. If the Army and Navy ever looked on heavens scenes, they will find the streets are guarded by the United States Marines!!" Semper Fi-Always Faithful. On June 25, 2020, Sgt. David Henderson, Jr., heard his call from Glory. David was born August 27, 1935, Baton Rouge, LA to the union of David Henderson, Sr. and Georgia Johnson Henderson. He was a Retiree of the U.S. Marine and U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memory, his family and devoted friends, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Morgan. He attended McKinley High School. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Marines and later he joined the U.S. Army. David did 3 tours in Vietnam Serving his country for 24 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church under Pastor Donald Grim. Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 10:00 am until 10:45 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.