1/1
Sgt. David "Sarge" Henderson Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
...In many a strife we fought for life and never lost our nerve. If the Army and Navy ever looked on heavens scenes, they will find the streets are guarded by the United States Marines!!" Semper Fi-Always Faithful. On June 25, 2020, Sgt. David Henderson, Jr., heard his call from Glory. David was born August 27, 1935, Baton Rouge, LA to the union of David Henderson, Sr. and Georgia Johnson Henderson. He was a Retiree of the U.S. Marine and U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memory, his family and devoted friends, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Morgan. He attended McKinley High School. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Marines and later he joined the U.S. Army. David did 3 tours in Vietnam Serving his country for 24 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church under Pastor Donald Grim. Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 10:00 am until 10:45 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved