David J. LeDuff
David J. LeDuff, 63, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He leaves to mourn his wife, Laura LeDuff; daughter, Jennifer Williams; mother, Vivian Dugas LeDuff; and numerous grandchildren; brothers, Ernest T. LeDuff, Jr., (Patrisha) and Danna F. LeDuff (Louella); sisters, Felicia LeDuff Harry (Don); Vivian LeDuff Guerin (Troy) Baton Rouge, and Dinna LeDuff Cottrell (Christopher), Covington, LA. He is also survived by half-sisters Avis LeDuff (Darrell Glasper), Tijuana LeDuff, Baton Rouge, and Kim LeDuff McLain (Anthony), Houston, TX. He will also be missed by a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Earnest T. LeDuff, Sr., and infant brother Cornell D. LeDuff.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
