David James Jordan, Sr. passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was a native of Jackson, LA, resident of Baton Rouge, LA and living in Sugar Land, TX at the time of his death. He was a member of the class of 1943 but due to being drafted into the US Army during WWII graduated from Southern University Demonstration (Laboratory) School in 1946, Southern University with a BS 1952 and MA+30 in supervision and administration. He was a retired educator, golf coach, and supervisor with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. He was a member of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, Life Member of Southern University Alumni Federation and Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. for 72 years. Public Viewing will be Monday, June 1, 2020 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID implemented limitations, all services are private. Interment will be in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Survivors include daughter, Jeanie Jordan Jones (Juan); son, David Jordan, Jr.; grandsons, Jordan Vincent Jones (Margaux) and Garrison Wailes Jones (fiancé Cortney Robinson); great grandson, Pierre Wailes Jones; brothers, Jefferson Jordan and Vernon Jordan (Edna). He was preceded in death by his wife, Olive Lee Wailes Jordan; parents, Johnnie Jordan and Rachel Riley Jordan; siblings, Shirley Jordan Thomas, Theodore Jordan, Helen Jordan Foreman, Henry Jordan, Eula Jordan Smith, Sophie Jordan McCoy, Clarence Jordan, and Dolores Jordan Yarborough. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org or The First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish https://www.firstteeebrp.org/ways-to-give/. Services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home. Sign guest book at www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.