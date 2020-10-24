David James Jordan, Jr. was born on October 19, 1962 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to David James Jordan, Sr. and Olive Wailes Jordan. He departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. David was christened at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and had recently affiliated with Allen Chapel AME. He was a member of the Southern University Laboratory School class of 1980 and received a BS in Electronics Engineering Technology from Southern University and A&M College in 1987. David's life's passion was golf. He learned well from his father, mastering the game as a young boy. He won several youth tournaments, and later became a licensed PGA caddy. His love for golf afforded him the opportunity to attend tournaments at Pebble Beach, The US Open, and he accompanied his father to The Master's in 2004, where lifetime-memories were made. Survivors include sister, Jeanie Jordan Jones (Juan); nephews, Jordan Vincent Jones (Margaux) great nephew, Pierre Wailes Jones, and Garrison Wailes Jones (fiancé Cortney Robinson); uncles, Sylvain Wailes (Barbara) and Vernon Jordan (Edna); aunts, Mauretta Wailes Elbert (Burnell), Eunice Jordan and Laura Wailes; numerous cousins; a special friend, Bridgette Stewart; and his fur babies Rock and Honey. Preceding him in death were his parents, David James Jordan, Sr. and mother, Olive Lee Wailes Jordan; maternal grandparents, Prince Oliver Wailes, Jr. and Juliet Vincent Wailes; paternal grandparents, Johnny Jordan and Rachel Riley Jordan, numerous uncles, and aunts. A private memorial service was held Saturday, October 24. The David James Jordan, Sr. and David James Jordan, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, benefiting the Southern University Golf Team has been established with the Southern University Foundation. Please contact Ms. Terrye Braden, terrye@sutrueblue.org
for further donation information. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.