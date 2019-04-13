David James Luquette, 59, a native and resident of Lutcher, LA. passed away on April 10, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Rosemary Bolotte (Ralph), Marilyn Ourso (Larry), Eileen Luquette, Wanda Millet and Barbara Simpson (Scott); his nieces and nephews, Troy Luquette (Cindy), Brett Luquette (Heather), Russ Luquette (Wendy), Rachel Weber (Sterley), Darrel Ourso, Shannon Ourso, Scott Bordelon (Sherra), Tiffany Ebanks (Pat Millet), Devi Lee Mayeaux and Toni Ourso. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Rosemary Simon Luquette; brother, Larry Luquette, Jr., nephew, Larry Ourso, Jr. and an infant baby boy Luquette. Visitation will be on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be performed at 11:00am. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019