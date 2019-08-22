David Joel Carruth (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I didn't know David,sadly. It's obvious he was a great man..."
    - Debbie Creekkiller
  • "I'm so sorry about David, my thoughts and prayers are with..."
    - Ann Huff
  • "Our deepest sympathy."
    - St Helena Parish Sheriff's Dept.
Service Information
Cross Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Amite
60100 West Way Drive
Amite, LA
70422
(985)-748-7199
Obituary
David Joel Carruth, a resident of Kentwood, LA, David was peacefully welcomed into heaven on August 13, 2019 after a brief illness following heart surgery. Born March 29, 1964 in Kentwood to his loving parents Ransom David Carruth and Yvonne Bryant Carruth. David was a boilermaker by trade but had been unable to work for many years. David is survived by his sisters Mary Jo Ricks of McComb, MS and Kathy Wales (Chris) of Kentwood, LA, 5 nieces and nephews Rob Ricks, Rondi Ricks, Kirk Wales, Kristen Eichholz and Korey Wales. He also had 11 great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion and caregiver of many years Rachel Marvin. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Barbara Carruth, and an infant brother. A memorial service will be held at Pine Ridge United Methodist Church, Kentwood, LA on August 24, 2019 from 9:00 till the service at 11:00 A.M. officiated by Bro. Michael Townsend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in memory of David. All Arrangements Entrusted to Cross Memorial Funeral Home of Amite, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
