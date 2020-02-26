David Jonathan Walters, Sr., born in Naples, Italy and a resident of St. Francisville, LA, passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 65. David was a professional driver for entertainers at Senators Coach. He drove for Paul McCartney and family, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, James Taylor, Sheryl Crowe, The Eagles, ACDC, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, U2, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Martin Sheen and family, and many others. He had a passion for the outdoors, particularly fishing. And he never turned down a game of basketball. He is survived by his children, David Jonathan "Jon" Walters Jr. of Leesburg, FL, and Rachel Walters of Lakeland, FL; siblings, Marian Uffman and husband Steve of Baton Rouge, and Chris Walters of Prairieville, LA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred M. Walters and Madeleine Moody Walters; and siblings, Fred M. Walters Jr. and Michaela Walters Ball. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 2:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 4:00, officiated by Rev. Brad Bunting. Memorial contributions can be made to First Nations Development Institute firstnations.org, in line with his advocacy for Native Americans and their challenges.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020