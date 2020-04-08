David Joseph Delatte

Obituary
David Joseph Delatte, 77, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. He was a native and resident of Whitehall, LA. David was a US Army veteran who had retired from Boilermakers Local 582 and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He served as Commander of the American Legion Post 254. David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dianna Templet Delatte; 4 sons, David and Debra Delatte, Dennis and Darci Delatte, Donnie Delatte, Danny and Ashley Delatte; 2 sisters, Emelda Fontenot (Nobliss), Lena Mae "Bitsy" Balfantz (Stanley); 2 brothers, Nolan Delatte, Gilbert "Gil" Delatte (MiMi) and 6 grandchildren, Denver, Dayne, Deryn, Nicholas, Brady and Isaac Delatte. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Esther Brown Delatte; brother Delton Delatte and former daughter-in-law, Courtney Landry Delatte. Private graveside service will be held at Whitehall Community Cemetery on Thursday, April 9, 2020, celebrant will be Rev. Jason Palermo. Pallbearers will be Denver Delatte, Dayne Delatte, Deryn Delatte, Nicholas Delatte, David Delatte and Dennis Delatte. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com) of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
