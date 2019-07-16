Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church 1022 North Burnside Avenue Gonzales , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church 1022 North Burnside Avenue Gonzales , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for David Joseph Dupuis on Thursday July 18, 2019, 10:30 am at St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1022 North Burnside Avenue, Gonzales, LA 70737. Visitation will take place at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church on July 18, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Reverend Eric Gyan, Pastor, will celebrate the Mass accompanied by Deacon Jodi Moscona. Cantor Celeste Veillon will be the vocalist. Burial will take place at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, LA 70460. Mr. Dupuis passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 36. He was born in Slidell, LA on October 9, 1982. He was awarded a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond LA and a Master's Degree from Shriner University in Kerrville, TX. He is a veteran of the US Marine Corps and deployed to Iraq, Operation Enduring Freedom. He is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Cantrell, sister Michelle D. Bordelon and husband Keith, brother Major Jason C. Dupuis, US Army, and wife Tamara, mother Susan D. Dupuis and father John E. Dupuis, 2 nephews and 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Harold J. and Emerante Dugas, and paternal grandparents Charles and Lelia Dupuis. He was godfather to Luke M. Bordelon and William J. Dupuis who will serve as lectors. Lily Bordelon will serve as alter server. Pall bearers are Keith M. Bordelon, Mike Fournet, Jason Jones, Dylan Landry, Brad McElwee and Scott Ray. Honorary pall bearers are Joseph C. Dupuis, Major Jason C. Dupuis, William J. Dupuis and Luke M. Bordelon. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund, Pineapples & Flamingos, has been set up in David's honor. Donations will go to David's fiancée Melissa's business (ID 82-1190796), Rock Steady Boxing Baton Rouge. Melissa is a certified coach working with people with Parkinson's Disease in a non-contact form of boxing fitness to help provide them with a better quality of life. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund, Pineapples & Flamingos, has been set up in David's honor. Donations will go to David's fiancée Melissa's business (ID 82-1190796), Rock Steady Boxing Baton Rouge. Melissa is a certified coach working with people with Parkinson's Disease in a non-contact form of boxing fitness to help provide them with a better quality of life. David was very passionate about this program. As such, any donations will be used for U.S. military veterans who have Parkinson's Disease and would like to join the fitness program. Donations can be sent to 13170 Dutchtown Point Avenue, #1622, Gonzales, LA. 70737. Also, you may donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/pineapplesandflamingos. Please annotate "In Memory of David Dupuis" with your donation. You may visit our website at www.oursofh.com to offer condolences to the family.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 18, 2019 