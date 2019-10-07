Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. 'DD' Gill Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David passed away at his home in Walker, Louisiana on October 1, 2019 at the age of 39. He was born April 21, 1980 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and he was raised in Walker, Louisiana graduating from Walker High School in 1998. He was survived by his loving wife Jodie Michelle Bell Gill and daughter Averie Layne Gill, son Logan James Hunt, and daughter Gabrielle Marie Hunt. His father David Lane Gill, Sr, his mother Angela Booker Gill, brother James Gill and wife Dunia, Brother Adrien Gill and wife Wendy, and his sister Amberlynn Howard. His in-laws Joe and Rhonda Bell, brother-in-law Joseph Bell, Jr and wife Jennifer, and sister-in-law Alyssa Grace-Anne Bell. David also had numerous aunts, and uncles as well as nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his aunt Sharon Littleton, grandmother Joan Sullivan and grandfather Bobby Gill. Funeral services were held on Saturday October 5th at 10:00 a.m.at Live Oak Methodist Church with a life service being conducted by Rev. Stephen Hebert. Internment was in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA www.LUMCFS.org. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019

