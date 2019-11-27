A native of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2109 at the age of 71. Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E Church, 58224 Meriam Street, Plaquemine, LA. Officiating Minister, Ms. Monique Williams. David is survived by his daughters, Sylvia D. Piper and Jonna (Eugene) Mathis; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; one brother, Richard (Myrtis) Piper; four sisters, Attie P. Osborne, Carrie (Louis) Germany, Vivian (Thomas) Queen and Linda Piper. He is preceded in death by his parents James Piper, Sr. and Earline W. Piper; wife, Mary Edith Piper; brothers, James Jr., Charles, Jerome and Donald Piper.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019