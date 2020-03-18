Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. "Dave" Shiroda. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

David "Dave" L. Shiroda, 81, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed peacefully on March 17, 2020, after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Born in Houghton, Michigan, in the heart of Copper Country, Dave excelled in sports and was the starting power forward as a junior on his high school basketball team, winning the 1955 Class C championship, and falling just one game short of repeating as State Champions his senior year. He graduated from Michigan Technological University with a bachelors degree in engineering and from Lasalle University with a law degree. He moved to Chicago, Illinois to work for Youngstown Sheet and Tube as an Industrial Engineer. Dave moved with his young family to Baton Rouge in 1967 to work for Ethyl Corporation. Dave and his wife, Virginia, reared five spirited children they lovingly referred to as "the varmints." In 1983, Dave retired from his career at Ethyl as the International Marketing Manager. A project person through-and-through, Dave soon bored of retirement. He embarked on a dynamic consulting career, as well as board service, sharing his unique ideas of operational and fiscal discipline. A founding member of the "Dew Busters" (a group with great disdain for slow golfers), Dave could often be found chipping or on the putting green honing his short game. For inspiration while he was not on the golf course, he kept a putter and a driver near the sofa in his living room undoubtedly playing many more rounds in his imagination. His close friends would gather monthly for dinner, naming their group "The Tiger Table" and subjecting their spouses to some of golfing's tallest tales. He was proud to have carded three aces in his career, and chose his golf partners based not on their handicap, but on their character. Despite being a Yankee from Northern Michigan, Dave finally came to his senses and quit cheering for the Packers and the Irish, adopting the Saints and the Tigers as his beloved teams. In the last year, with an engineer's precision, Dave spent countless hours researching his family ancestry delving deep into the origins of names, places and people. He proudly presented each child with an indexed binder tracing their lineage to Charlemagne the Great. Dave is survived by his best friend and wife of 57 years, Virginia Wagner Shiroda; daughter, Kathleen Needham (Morris) of Madison, MS; son, John C. Shiroda of Baton Rouge; daughter, Anne Wadenpfuhl (Kurt) of Fleming Island, FL; daughter, Erin Saurers (Danny) of Franklin, TN; daughter-in-law, Cathy McDougall Shiroda (Gilbert, AZ); eight grandchildren, Michael Needham, Wesley Wadenpfuhl, Brad Wadenpfuhl, Christopher Wadenpfhul, Eric Wadenpfuhl, Luke Shiroda, Ainsley Saurers, and Cooper Saurers; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Needham and Addy Needham; and sister, Joan Norton (Tampa, FL). He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Elsie Shiroda, and son, David J. Shiroda. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff on the Oncology Floor at the Baton Rouge General for their compassion and support and the wonderful team at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice during Dave's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dave's honor to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge.

