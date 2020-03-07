Heaven gained a beautiful soul today as David Lee Breaux went home to be with our Lord at age 68 on Thursday, March 5, 2020. David loved to fish and enjoyed bowling and working outdoors. He was known for being one of the best at his craft. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, March 8, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs, LA. He is survived by his wife, Terri Breaux; children, Aimee Breaux, Anthony Breaux, Rachel Obregon, Angela, Jacob, and Bethany Green; grandchildren, William, Matthew, Reign, Ava, Logan, Brian, Ava Jade, Jameson, Angie, Helena, Gracie, and Lexi; mother, Nora Breaux; siblings, Donnie, Ronnie, Darryl, Dwayne, Debbie, and Danny; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Green; father, Donald Breaux; mother-in-law, Susie Kate Wheeler. Please share your online memories at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020