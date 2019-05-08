Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Langston. View Sign Service Information Charbonnet Family Services- Treme 1615 ST PHILIP ST New Orleans , LA 70116-2936 (504)-581-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

David Lee Langston, A Licensed contractor and master craftsman in woodworking was called to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 5, 2019. David entered this world on October 7, 1962, born to the late Offord C. and Theresa Goins Langston in New Orleans, LA. He lived a full life of laughter and was a humble man who loved anyone he came in contact with. His favorite pass time was spending time with his grandkids. If you became a friend, you were considered a friend for life. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by four siblings, Durel, Fredericka, Thais and Farrell. He was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Survivors include three daughters, Angelique (Abraham) Wilson, Janessa and Shayla Langston; Two granddaughters, Aliyanna and Adrianna; Eleven siblings, Dwight (Karen), Gail, Sharman, Frederick (Patricia), Niccole, Perry (Angela), Offord (Cassandra), La'Marr, Trent (Nickole), Darryl and Duval. David is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Beneath David s gruff exterior hid his big heart and belied his true self. He was a man of substance and accomplishment with a deep commitment to his loved ones. He was quick to flash his mile wide smile and his rugged voice will forever echo in our hearts and ears forever. A Celebration of life honoring David Lee Langston will be held at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 AM, Rev. Lionel Davis, Sr., Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, Metairie, LA. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH.

