David Lee Safer passed away peacefully at Hospice of Baton Rouge on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1930 in Montgomery, Alabama. He lived in Montgomery, until the age of 5 when his family moved to Baton Rouge. David was a 1947 graduate of Baton Rouge High and attended LSU. He enlisted in the Army National Guard with one year of service. David was a self-employed scrap metal dealer and recently retired at age 84. He was a lifelong member of B'nai Israel Synagogue of Baton Rouge. David enjoyed classic cars and local history. He loved animals and supported several welfare organizations. David never met a stranger, he loved meeting and sharing old Baton Rouge stories with friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Sarah and Abe Safer; brothers, Mel and Jerome Safer; grandchildren, Morgan Safer and Jason Dyson; girlfriend, Nancy Netterville of twelve years. He is survived by son, Jeffrey Safer; daughter, Kathy Dyson and son-in-law, Randy Dyson; grandchildren, Ashley Bauer, spouse, Chris Bauer; Matt Dyson, spouse Catherine Dyson; Jacob and Abby Safer; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 12:30 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow on the grounds of Greenoaks Memorial. Pallbearers will be Matt Dyson, Trent Dyson, Tristan Dyson, Jacob Safer, Chris Bauer and Tyler Brown. A special thanks to Thomas Carr for years of personal assistance and caregiving.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019