|
|
Surrounded by his family, David M. Guillot, age 67, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. David was a graduate of Redemptorist, (1970), and LSU (1975). He was an extraordinarily gifted musician and artist who touched the lives of many. He played in bands for years and exhibited his artwork throughout the world. David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jackie Fonner Guillot; his mother Lorraine Guillot; his mother-in-law Valerette Fonner; brothers Dr. Thomas S. Guillot (Lynn) and Jeffrey Guillot (Julie) and sisters Susan Koederitz (Gary) and Elizabeth Doyle (Joseph) and sisters-in-law Karen Snowberger (Steve) and Debbie Breland (Robert). He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved little dog Daisy. David is preceded in death by his father Thomas Spec Guillot and his brother Paul A. Guillot. Visitation and reception will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 11:00 until 1:00, immediately followed by the funeral service and burial conducted by Father Eddie Martin. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. John Godke, Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick, and the phenomenal nursing and healthcare staff at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet and Mid-City Rehab Unit.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019