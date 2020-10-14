David McFarland, Sr., entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge on October 12, 2020. He was a native of Woodville, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16th at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd., Alsen, LA from 9:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Dr. Donald R. Ruth. Interment at Cedar Rest Cemetery. Woodville, Mississippi. Survivors include his children: Keith McFarland (Oralee), Demetria Thomas, Symentress Stewart (Michael), Karen Foster (William), Carondelette Barber (David), Channin Johnson, David, and Diamendes McFarland; Godchildren, Dr. Marcus Jones, and Emerald Ealy; siblings, Anthony and Bennie McFarland; brothers-in-law, Roosevelt and Sylvester Minor; sisters-in-law, Isola Chaney, Adlena Gamble, Orgia Jones, Helen and Bertha Minor, Alberta, Betty, and Geneva McFarland. Preceded in death by his wife, Oceal Minor McFarland; son, David J. McFarland; parents, Wintress Leno and Blanche L. Jarvis McFarland; Father and Mother-in-Law, Leon and Louise C. Minor; sisters, Wintress M. Henley, Thelma M. Smith, Willie Mae M. Brown; brothers, John, Willie, Feltus, Bernard, and Luthus McFarland. We would like to thank Audubon Hospice, Baton Rouge for their time and efforts in helping us take care of our loving father. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing required.

