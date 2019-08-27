"Coffee is the foundation of my food pyramid." If there was ever a mantra created specifically for anyone, THIS would be the one for David. Those who knew him, know how much he loved his coffee. David Michael Hebert passed away at his residence on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was 49 years old. David was born on November 27, 1969 in Baton Rouge, LA and he was a lifetime resident of Slaughter, LA. He was previously employed as a welder's helper with Local 198. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife of 25 years Sarah Oakes Hebert and loving son Mitchell Hebert. Brother Dean Hebert (Monique), sisters Kelly Desselle (Glen), Julianne Hebert, and Nadine Dolese (Gregory), all of Zachary, LA. Mother-in-law Gwendolyn Oakes of Slaughter, LA, 13 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Earl J. Hebert, Jr., mother Jeni-Su Kelley Hebert, sister Babette Hebert, father-in-law Winston Oakes, Sr., and brother-in-law Winston Oakes, Jr. Pallbearers will be Mitchell O. Hebert, Dean Hebert, Glen Desselle, Gregory Dolese, Jonathan Knight, and Stephen Knight Sr. There will be a visitation at the Zachary Church of Christ on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10 am until funeral services at 1 pm. Burial will be at Feliciana Cemetery in Slaughter. It was rare to not see David without a thermos of coffee, a smile, and a kind word to share. He always had a hand ready to shake or a hug to give. He never met a stranger and would always lend a helping hand. He loved his family passionately and enjoyed spending time with them. He would want us to remember to "take time to smell the coffee". David will be cherished and missed dearly. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019