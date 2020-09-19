David Monroe Sheffield, age 82, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. David was born in Fitzgerald, GA and graduated from Fitzgerald High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force with numerous duty stations that included North Africa, Germany and Vietnam. He learned his trade as a machinist while in the Air Force. David had many interests, but he especially loved his hunting camp in the woods, was Captain of a beautiful boat and loved to fish and was a great cook. David is survived by his wife, Laura W. Sheffield, his sister, Patricia Sitton, his nieces, Bonnie Hall Moore and Pamela Crawford, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Brant Sheffield and Beatrice King Sheffield, his brothers, Earnest Brant Sheffield, Jr. and Kenneth Sheffield, his sisters, Edith Hall and Marlene Parrish, and his daughter, Connie Ann Thomas. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:00pm, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund (https://www.kidneyfund.org/
) in David Sheffield's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.