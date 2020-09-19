1/1
David Monroe Sheffield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Monroe Sheffield, age 82, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. David was born in Fitzgerald, GA and graduated from Fitzgerald High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force with numerous duty stations that included North Africa, Germany and Vietnam. He learned his trade as a machinist while in the Air Force. David had many interests, but he especially loved his hunting camp in the woods, was Captain of a beautiful boat and loved to fish and was a great cook. David is survived by his wife, Laura W. Sheffield, his sister, Patricia Sitton, his nieces, Bonnie Hall Moore and Pamela Crawford, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Brant Sheffield and Beatrice King Sheffield, his brothers, Earnest Brant Sheffield, Jr. and Kenneth Sheffield, his sisters, Edith Hall and Marlene Parrish, and his daughter, Connie Ann Thomas. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:00pm, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund (https://www.kidneyfund.org/) in David Sheffield's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved