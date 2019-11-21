David Nelson "DJ" Johnson of Baton Rouge passed away on November 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends at the age of 54. He leaves to cherish his wife of fifteen years Paula Ann Wright, stepson Paul Anthony Hernandez (Kayla), granddaughter Ava, brother-in-law Andrew Wright III, nephew Andrew Curtis Wright, Mother Velma Johnson. Siblings, Lesia (Kline) Schwanda (Kwasi) Sharon, Arlanda, Elvis (Raven), & Daniel (Claudia). Preceded in death by Father Alton Johnson, brother Daniel Jackson, & stepfather George Johnson. Visitation will be from 8AM till religious services at 10AM on Saturday November 23, 2019 @ Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services at 9348 Scenic Highway.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019