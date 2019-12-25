David Nelson McCaleb, age 84, lifelong resident of the Baton Rouge area, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church 9185 Wilbur St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Mark Litt, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019